Barclays Raises B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target to $16.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Down 9.8 %

B&G Foods stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.78 million, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.45. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 203.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.