Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.56. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 117,801 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BNED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
