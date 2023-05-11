Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNEDGet Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.56. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 117,801 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.