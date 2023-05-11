Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.56. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 117,801 shares traded.

BNED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

