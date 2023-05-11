Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

