Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,349 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $210.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.92 and its 200 day moving average is $194.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.61 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

