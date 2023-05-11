Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Takes $193,000 Position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 171,306 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,108,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicolas Young purchased 3,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at $392,660.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,975,295.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $348,913. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEWT opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.21 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

