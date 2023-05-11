Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.14. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

