Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.14. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.