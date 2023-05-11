Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 236 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SO opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

