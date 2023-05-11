Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Insider David R. Shaman Sells 6,454 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

BSY stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,416. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of brokerages have commented on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

