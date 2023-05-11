Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the April 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

BACA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,820. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $7,974,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

