Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Insider Activity

Biogen Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $311.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

