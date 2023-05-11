Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $1.29. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 26,489 shares traded.

Biomerica Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 95.15% and a negative net margin of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

About Biomerica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 67.4% in the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 173.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 110,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

