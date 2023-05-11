Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $1.29. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 26,489 shares traded.
Biomerica Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 95.15% and a negative net margin of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
