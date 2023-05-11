Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,044. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

