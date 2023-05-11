Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ITW traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.37. 118,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

