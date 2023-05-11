Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,792,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,326,766. The company has a market capitalization of $700.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $292.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.66.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.