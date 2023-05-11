Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.81 or 0.00046645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $224.44 million and $2.66 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00119595 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00029729 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001071 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000166 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
