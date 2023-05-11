BitShares Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and $568,826.79 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003412 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003636 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001506 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,970,110 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.