BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $548.00

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 548 ($6.91) and last traded at GBX 546 ($6.89), with a volume of 47902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 539 ($6.80).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 525.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 502.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £551.46 million, a PE ratio of -270.85 and a beta of 0.99.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.