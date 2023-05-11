Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 444,785 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.3% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $67,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,950,620 shares of company stock worth $18,767,388 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Shares of BX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.93. 1,130,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,111. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.