Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $431.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.02.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,091,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

