Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $13.90. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 2,550,429 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

