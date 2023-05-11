BMO Capital Markets Trims TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price to $21.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.42.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS International has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.26 million. Analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 326,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

