Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in April

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of BDNNY traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $94.11.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.8424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDNNY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

