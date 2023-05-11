Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Trading Down 1.8%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 25,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 51,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Bolloré Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.
About Bolloré
Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bolloré (BOIVF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.