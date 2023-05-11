Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 511,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 338,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

