Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BYDGF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.44.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $181.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $637.09 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

