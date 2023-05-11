Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.95. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 182,617 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCLI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $104.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

