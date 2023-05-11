Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

