Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 36,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 73,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

BMY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. 3,765,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,941,348. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

