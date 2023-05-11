Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 30th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 85.8% annually over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

BRMK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 81,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,972. The stock has a market cap of $619.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.94. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. The business had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,425,000 after buying an additional 181,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 213,727 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

