Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,838. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.