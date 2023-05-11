Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK) Insider Ross Norgard Acquires 1,583,258 Shares

Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK – Get Rating) insider Ross Norgard bought 1,583,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,914.48 ($31,234.34).

Ross Norgard also recently made the following trade(s):

Brockman Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Brockman Mining Company Profile

Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore mining projects in Australia. Its flagship project is the Marillana iron ore project that covers an area of 82 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

