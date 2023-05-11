Broderick Brian C Has $5 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Broderick Brian C reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.66.
NVIDIA stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,775,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,380,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $292.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
