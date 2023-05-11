Broderick Brian C Purchases 186 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Broderick Brian C raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.2% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 471,215 shares of company stock worth $177,192,971. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

NYSE MA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.35. 471,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,998. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

