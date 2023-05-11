Broderick Brian C Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Broderick Brian C reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 43,503 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.94. 31,810,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,514,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

