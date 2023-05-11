Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target at $95.34

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

