Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $18.38

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.74 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.20%. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,566.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,364 shares of company stock valued at $813,704 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

