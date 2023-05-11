Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.70. 473,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 75,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 100,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

