Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAM traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 156,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$48.19. The firm has a market cap of C$17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 614.71.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 5.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.