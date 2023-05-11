Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Increased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,747 shares of company stock valued at $63,062,723. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

CDNS traded down $4.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.54. The company had a trading volume of 805,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $217.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

