Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Calyxt Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 4,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,913. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 9,979.64% and a negative return on equity of 259.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calyxt

Calyxt Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 2,715.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

