Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
Cancer Genetics stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.
About Cancer Genetics
