Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $120.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $75.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.37. Prothena has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,583,200. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

