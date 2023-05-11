Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Porch Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Porch Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Get Porch Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRCH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Porch Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

Shares of PRCH opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.90. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 184,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $235,639.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,694,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,688,709.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 184,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $235,639.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,694,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,688,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $3,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,667,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,987.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,378,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 387,183 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 287,535 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611,649 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,714,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,983,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 144,971 shares during the period.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.