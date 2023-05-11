Capital Counsel LLC NY Has $129.98 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 8.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.
Alphabet Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.16 on Thursday, hitting $117.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,254,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,947,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
