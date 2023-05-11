Capital Counsel LLC NY Purchases 185 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.57. 1,276,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $195.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

