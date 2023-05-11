Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OFSTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 10,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,347. Carbon Streaming has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -69.55.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Carbon Streaming will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

