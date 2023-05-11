Cardano Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $12.54 billion and approximately $241.18 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.89 or 0.06654098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00040860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,777,697,011 coins and its circulating supply is 34,841,781,361 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

