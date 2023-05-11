Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 9,862.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

