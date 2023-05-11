Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 4,057 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 835.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,116. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

