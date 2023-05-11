Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,517 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA AVES traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $42.88. 1,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,180. The company has a market cap of $259.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.